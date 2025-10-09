China to restrict rare earth exports exclusively to purpose stated at the time of purchase

Alphavalue / Divacons | China will impose a US-style extraterritoriality system on its rare earth exports, restricting their use exclusively to the purpose stated at the time of purchase.

Foreign products incorporating Chinese rare earths will also be subject to these controls (supplying international defence and semiconductor sectors) with penalties that would include supply limitations.

With this decision, China is putting pressure on the face-to-face meeting it will hold with Trump in South Korea next month.