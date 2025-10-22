Top Stories

Fed will cut interest rate by 25 basis points next week and again in December, according to survey

TOPICS:
Is it the Fed that has changed... or the world around it?this is not the first time that the Fed has responded more to the risks than the data themselves

Posted By: The Corner 22nd October 2025

Link Securities | According to a survey of economists conducted by Reuters, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points next week and do so again in December. A month ago, economists expected only one more cut this year. But the new forecast follows a recent shift in the expectations of Fed monetary policy makers, which now point to additional reductions.

In this regard, the agency notes that, caught between the double risk of an even greater increase in inflation, already high due to tariffs, and a further weakening of the labour market, the Fed seems to have prioritised the latter, leading it to cut rates by 25 basis points last month for the first time since December.

All but two economists, 115 out of 117, are betting that the Fed will cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on 29 October, to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%. Two economists, meanwhile, expected a 25 basis point cut in October and a 50 basis point cut in December. That majority drops to 71% when it comes to betting on further cuts in official rates in December. The survey was conducted from 15 to 21 October.

For their part, financial market operators are more convinced than the economists surveyed and have fully discounted two more cuts this year in interest rate futures contracts.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.