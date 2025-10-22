Eurozone current account surplus at €13 billion in August, compared to €25.3 billion in same month in 2024

Link Securities | According to the European Central Bank (ECB), the Eurozone current account surplus stood at €13 billion in August, compared to €25.3 billion in the same month of the previous year.

In August, the goods surplus fell to €8 billion from €17.1 billion in August 2024, while the primary income surplus fell to €2 billion from €5 billion.

Similarly, the secondary income deficit widened in August to €15 billion, compared to €13.4 billion in the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the services surplus increased to €18 billion from €16.7 billion in August 2024.

In seasonally adjusted data, the Eurozone current account surplus stood at €11.9 billion in August, compared to €29.8 billion in the previous month, falling short of analysts’ consensus estimates of €22.5 billion.