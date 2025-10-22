Top Stories

Eurozone current account surplus at €13 billion in August, compared to €25.3 billion in same month in 2024

TOPICS:
eurozona superavit comercial

Posted By: The Corner 22nd October 2025

Link Securities | According to the European Central Bank (ECB), the Eurozone current account surplus stood at €13 billion in August, compared to €25.3 billion in the same month of the previous year.

In August, the goods surplus fell to €8 billion from €17.1 billion in August 2024, while the primary income surplus fell to €2 billion from €5 billion.

Similarly, the secondary income deficit widened in August to €15 billion, compared to €13.4 billion in the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the services surplus increased to €18 billion from €16.7 billion in August 2024.

In seasonally adjusted data, the Eurozone current account surplus stood at €11.9 billion in August, compared to €29.8 billion in the previous month, falling short of analysts’ consensus estimates of €22.5 billion.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.