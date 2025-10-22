Top Stories

Real estate investment in Spain reaches €12.9 billion through September, up 44%, third-best figure on record

Posted By: The Corner

Alphavalue/ Divacons | Real estate investment in Spain reached €12.9 billion in September, 44% above the figure recorded in the same period last year, making it the third best historical record, behind only 2022 and 2018. This figure is above the European average, and the sector expects an even more intense end to the year in terms of investment. On the other hand, 37% of rental properties in Spain are priced above €1,500 per month, making up the largest segment of the market. This is according to a study by the real estate portal pisos.com.

