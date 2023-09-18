Top Stories

Iberdrola, via Avangrid subsidiary, to boost revenues by $1.36 billion due to new tariffs in New York

18th September 2023

Link Securities| Avangrid, Iberdrola’s US subsidiary, expects to obtain almost $1.36 billion in additional revenues from the increase in its electricity and gas rates in New York, according to elEconomista.es today. The company’s new tariff plan, which covers the period 2023-2026, includes double-digit increases and is expected to come into effect next month. The extra revenue, regulated by the state of New York, will be spread over three fiscal years: more than $200 million in the first fiscal year, almost $440 million in the second and some $720 million in the third.

