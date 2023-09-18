Top Stories

Signs of stabilisation in China: consumption and industrial production pick up

18th September 2023

BancaMarch : China is showing signs of stabilising. The battery of indicators published on Friday morning has been favourable, with a rebound in consumption and also in industrial production. In contrast, the real estate market continues to deteriorate.

Starting with consumption, retail sales rebounded more than expected in August, growing at +4.6% year-on-year, above the previous 2.5% and exceeding the +3% forecast. Thus, for the first eight months of the year, retail sales rose 7% year-on-year, confirming that the reopening would support higher consumption.

On the industrial production side, activity also accelerated, growing by 4.5% year-on-year compared to the previous 3.7% and thus exceeding expectations (+3.9% expected).

Less positive are the figures from the real estate sector where new housing prices continue to fall, dropping by -0.29% monthly in August compared to -0.23% previously and thus accumulating three months of consecutive declines.

