Spain, second largest recipient of EU farm funds

Spain received €5.521 billion in 2022, compared to €7.512 billion for France.

It was the second beneficiary of the EAGF (European Agricultural Guarantee Fund) agricultural budget in 2022 with €5.521 billion, an amount slightly higher than the previous year (€5.498 billion). France was ahead, as usual, with €7,512 billion, according to data published by the European Commission and reported by Cesar Lumbreras in the newspaper La Razón.

If total EU spending is considered, Spain became the fourth largest recipient of funds from the EU budget with €14,248 million, compared to €16,190 million in 2021, behind Poland, France and Italy. This does not include money from the Recovery Fund, which was distributed in 2022 for the second time.