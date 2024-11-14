Indra awarded contract with Vietnam’s air navigation service provider

Link Securities | Indra (IDR) has been awarded a contract with Vietnam’s air navigation service provider, VATM (Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation), to renew a large part of the country’s air traffic management systems. Based at the Ho Chi Minh City control centre, the company will implement its ManagAir automation solution, one of the most advanced and widely used in control centres and airports around the world, according to the Bolsamania portal.

The IDR system will bring together in a single centralised suite all air traffic management (ATM) processes that occur in the phases of flight and will include en route services, approach and control tower management systems. With the replacement of the systems, Vietnam will be able to increase air traffic control efficiency and contribute to more sustainable and efficient aviation.