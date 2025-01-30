Indra implementing supply and logistics systems at Port of San Antonio in Chile

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The Spanish IT services and consultancy company announced on Tuesday that it is implementing the digitalisation and interoperability systems of all the processes involved in the supply and logistics chain of the Port of San Antonio in Chile, the country’s main and largest port.

Indra’s Port Community System (PCS) integrates in a single digital platform in the cloud, all the information related to the activities of transport of goods, maritime logistics and operations of the various actors and authorities of the Port of San Antonio.