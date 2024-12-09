Mercosur, “an economic opportunity and a political necessity” for EU, says Von der Leyen, but “an unacceptable pact” for France

Link Securities | The President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, on Friday in Montevideo closed the trade agreement with the Mercosur countries that the European Union (EU) has been negotiating with this region for 25 years. The agreement is still flatly opposed by France, whose President, Emmanuel Macron, warned the day before that the pact in its current state “is unacceptable”, although he failed to stop the Community Executive. It is not only an economic opportunity, it is also a political necessity, stressed Von der Leyen, in an appearance without questions together with the current president of Mercosur and president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, to announce the agreement that the Mercosur foreign ministers had already advanced the day before with the Commissioner for Trade, Maros Sefcovi.