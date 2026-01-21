Top Stories

PBoC keeps 1-year and 5-year rates unchanged at record lows for eighth consecutive month

TOPICS:
china sombrasCM

Posted By: The Corner 21st January 2026

Link Securities | The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept its benchmark interest rates at record lows for the eighth consecutive month early this morning, in line with market forecasts, after previous reductions in the central bank’s lending and rediscount rates took effect. Last Thursday, the PBoC announced cuts in sector-specific interest rates of 25 basis points, effective 19 January, to provide an initial boost to the economy in the financial year.

Specifically, the 1-year loan prime rate (LPR), which is the benchmark for most corporate and household loans, remained at 3.0%, while the 5-year loan prime rate (LPR), which is the benchmark for mortgages, remained unchanged at 3.5%. Both rates recorded a 10 basis point decline in May.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.