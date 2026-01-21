Top Stories

Indra reportedly negotiating with Leonardo, Rheinmetall and Hanwha to develop self-propelled tracked and wheeled howitzers

Norbolsa | Indra (IDR) is reportedly negotiating with Leonardo, Rheinmetall and Hanwha to develop self-propelled tracked and wheeled howitzers for the Spanish Army (contracts worth ~€7 billion), leaving out Santa Bárbara Sistemas (owned by General Dynamics).

According to sources familiar with the matter speaking to Expansión newspaper, it is negotiating with Leonardo, Rheinmetall and Hanwha for the possible acquisition of the vehicle barges covered by the contracts. Indra would retain design and manufacturing authority, which would be carried out in Spain.

