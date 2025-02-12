Top Stories

Powell ‘in no hurry to lower interest rates further’ given good economic situation

Posted By: The Corner 12th February 2025

Norbolsa | The chairman of the monetary authority, Jerome Powell, in his first appearance before Congress since his inauguration, endorsed the strength of the economy into which Trump is landing, although he avoided answering questions related to tariffs, Elon Musk, bank account security and other issues that reflect the instability of the government’s first weeks. In terms of monetary policy, he pointed out that the Fed is in no hurry to lower interest rates further given the good economic situation, although he reflected that he will not hesitate to do so if inflation continues to moderate or the labour market weakens.

