Trump says he could impose 10% tariffs on China, 25% on Canada and Mexico and warns Europe of large trade deficit

Bankinter: Trump says he could impose a 10% tariff on China and warns Europe. The United States is considering a 10% tariff on China. He justifies it as retaliation for China’s exports of fentanyl. It marks 1 February as a key date. In this regard, on Monday Trump affirmed his intention to apply 25% tariffs to Canada and Mexico.

Bankinter analysis team view: Trump sends a reminder that he will impose tariffs on China and also warns Europe. He insists that the trade deficit with Europe is very large and that this must be reversed. In the event of a 10% tariff on China, it would fall far short of the 60% levies on Chinese goods that he had threatened in his election campaign. This is an issue to watch closely and marks 1 February as a key date for the announcement of measures.