Repsol and Italian EVO Auto to jointly promote use of LPG as alternative and ecological fuel

Link Securities | The Spanish company and EVO Auto, the car brand of the Italian group DR Automobiles, have signed a framework collaboration agreement in Spain to promote the use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as reported by both companies through a joint statement, Expansión reported yesterday. Thanks to this alliance, Repsol and EVO Auto are committed to promote the use of LPG as an alternative and environmentally friendly fuel, through the EVO brand vehicles, which offers a complete SUV range consisting of five models: EVO 3, EVO 4, EVO 5, EVO 6 and EVO 7.

Customers who decide to buy any of these LPG-powered cars will receive a €100 coupon in Waylet, Repsol’s free payment and loyalty application, exclusively for the use of autogas. According to Repsol, these promotions are in addition to the energy plans contracted by each customer with Repsol. The agreement includes Repsol making its extensive multi-energy offerings available to EVO and its dealer network in Spain. These initiatives include the supply of renewable fuels, 100% renewable electricity, self-consumption, advice for leasing fleets and use of the Solred card, Repsol’s payment method for the professional sector.