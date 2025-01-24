Spain breaks new record by surpassing 100 million international air passenger arrivals

Link Securities | According to data published by Turespaña, in December 2024 the good trend of previous months continued, and passengers from international airports amounted to 7.2 million, 8.6% more than in December a year ago,

Of the total of more than 100 million passengers, 86.1% came from Europe, followed by the Americas, with a share of 8.9%. Asia was the geographical area of origin with the highest year-on-year growth in international passengers (22.8%). In addition, 2024 also saw a notable increase of more than 40% in travellers from Poland, and in US residents, up almost 15%.

As for traditional markets, the United Kingdom, with nearly 1.4 million international passengers, generated 19.2% of the total flow of arrivals to Spain in December, registering a year-on-year increase of 5.6%. For its part, passenger arrivals from Germany stood at 0.9 million in December (12.6% of the total), up 7.7% compared to December 2023. Italy accounted for 10.7% of passenger arrivals in December (776,008 passengers), registering a year-on-year growth of 17%. France, meanwhile, issued 7.5% of the total number of passengers in December (543,736 passengers), showing an expansion of 2.4%. Finally, the Netherlands accounted for 4.6% of the total number of passengers (335,988) in December. This market experienced a growth of 5.6% in this month.