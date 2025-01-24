Top Stories

Spain breaks new record by surpassing 100 million international air passenger arrivals

TOPICS:
españa turismo selfie

Posted By: The Corner 24th January 2025

Link Securities | According to data published by Turespaña, in December 2024 the good trend of previous months continued, and passengers from international airports amounted to 7.2 million, 8.6% more than in December a year ago,

Of the total of more than 100 million passengers, 86.1% came from Europe, followed by the Americas, with a share of 8.9%. Asia was the geographical area of origin with the highest year-on-year growth in international passengers (22.8%). In addition, 2024 also saw a notable increase of more than 40% in travellers from Poland, and in US residents, up almost 15%.

As for traditional markets, the United Kingdom, with nearly 1.4 million international passengers, generated 19.2% of the total flow of arrivals to Spain in December, registering a year-on-year increase of 5.6%. For its part, passenger arrivals from Germany stood at 0.9 million in December (12.6% of the total), up 7.7% compared to December 2023. Italy accounted for 10.7% of passenger arrivals in December (776,008 passengers), registering a year-on-year growth of 17%. France, meanwhile, issued 7.5% of the total number of passengers in December (543,736 passengers), showing an expansion of 2.4%. Finally, the Netherlands accounted for 4.6% of the total number of passengers (335,988) in December. This market experienced a growth of 5.6% in this month.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.