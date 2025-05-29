Trump’s tariff moderation lifts Conference Board consumer confidence in US by 12.3 points to 98 in May

Singular Bank | In May, the Conference Board’s US consumer confidence index rose 12.3 points to 98.0, after five consecutive months of declines, up from 87.1 expected and 85.7 previous (revised from 86.0). The improvement is explained by the moderation of uncertainty following the US trade agreement with the UK and the 90-day tariff pause with China. Against this backdrop, the current situation index in May increased by 4.8 points to 135.9. At the same time, the expectations index has registered a notable increase of 17.4 points to 72.8 points, although remaining below the 80-point threshold that usually indicates a future recession.