US final 2Q24 GDP surprises with 3% year-on-year growth, one tenth of a point higher than expected, thanks to 1.9% rise in consumption

Posted By: The Corner 28th September 2024

Banca March: In the US, the final revision of 2Q GDP surprises by confirming a 3% annualised quarterly growth, one tenth of a percentage point higher than expected. On the component side, consumption continued to be the main driver of the US economy contributing 1.9 p.p., while public spending and investment contributed 0.52 p.p. and 0.42 p.p. respectively. Thus, demand contributed 2.9 p.p. to the change in GDP this quarter, confirming once again the strength of US consumption. Inventories added 1.05 p.p. to growth, although this is an extremely volatile component, while the external sector was the only detractor, taking -0.9 p.p. from the Q2 figures.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.