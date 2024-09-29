Top Stories

Acciona Energy to build world’s second largest wind farm in Australia, with 3,000 MW capacity, for €2,500m

Posted By: The Corner 29th September 2024

Renta 4 | Acciona Energy has announced the launch of the Bellwether project, which will become the second largest onshore wind farm in the world, with a capacity of 3,000 MW. This farm will be located in Perth, Australia and will require an investment of €2,500 million. Construction will begin in 2025 and it is expected to be operational in 2030.

Assessment: Positive news. The announcement reinforces Acciona Energy’s international expansion strategy and joins other large projects that the company is developing in Australia, such as the MacIntyre wind project (1,026 MW).

We reiterate our OVERWEIGHT recommendation with a target price of €27.21/share.

