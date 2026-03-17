US industrial production rises 0.2% in February compared with January, capacity utilisation remains stable at 76.3%

Link Securities | According to the Federal Reserve, industrial production in the US rose by 0.2% in February compared with January, slightly less than the 0.3% expected by the consensus of FactSet analysts.

Meanwhile, manufacturing output grew by 0.2% in February compared with January, a figure in line with analysts’ expectations. Similarly, mining output rose by 0.8% over the month, whilst utility output fell by 0.6%, with electricity companies remaining unchanged and natural gas companies falling by 4.7%.

Finally, it should be noted that capacity utilisation in the US in February remained stable compared to January’s level of 76.3%. In this case, consensus analysts had expected a slight rise to 76.5%. Even so, the figure remained significantly below 79.8%, which is the average for this variable over the period from 1967 to 2026.