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US industrial production rises 0.2% in February compared with January, capacity utilisation remains stable at 76.3%

TOPICS:
EEUU manufacturas

Posted By: The Corner 17th March 2026

Link Securities | According to the Federal Reserve, industrial production in the US rose by 0.2% in February compared with January, slightly less than the 0.3% expected by the consensus of FactSet analysts.

Meanwhile, manufacturing output grew by 0.2% in February compared with January, a figure in line with analysts’ expectations. Similarly, mining output rose by 0.8% over the month, whilst utility output fell by 0.6%, with electricity companies remaining unchanged and natural gas companies falling by 4.7%.

Finally, it should be noted that capacity utilisation in the US in February remained stable compared to January’s level of 76.3%. In this case, consensus analysts had expected a slight rise to 76.5%. Even so, the figure remained significantly below 79.8%, which is the average for this variable over the period from 1967 to 2026.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.