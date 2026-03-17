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BBVA rises from fourteenth place in UK project finance market in 2024 to seventh by volume of finance arranged in 2025

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Posted By: The Corner 17th March 2026

Alphavalue / Divacons | The financial institution has climbed the rankings in the UK project finance market, securing seventh place by volume mobilised (£1.36 billion) and eighth by number of transactions. According to Refinitiv data, the bank has made a significant leap forward compared to 2024, when it ranked fourteenth. During 2025, the bank managed to participate in a quarter of the financing deals in this segment in the UK market, consolidating it as a strategic region for its business.

The most significant project in which the Spanish bank has participated is the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear power station, whose budget has soared to £48 billion (€55 billion).

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.