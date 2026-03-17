BBVA rises from fourteenth place in UK project finance market in 2024 to seventh by volume of finance arranged in 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | The financial institution has climbed the rankings in the UK project finance market, securing seventh place by volume mobilised (£1.36 billion) and eighth by number of transactions. According to Refinitiv data, the bank has made a significant leap forward compared to 2024, when it ranked fourteenth. During 2025, the bank managed to participate in a quarter of the financing deals in this segment in the UK market, consolidating it as a strategic region for its business.

The most significant project in which the Spanish bank has participated is the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear power station, whose budget has soared to £48 billion (€55 billion).