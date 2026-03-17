Grifols secures new revolving credit facility of around $2 billion

Link Securities | The company has received financing commitments from a syndicate of international banks for a new revolving credit facility (RCF) of approximately $2 billion, the website Bolsamania.com reported yesterday. This new credit facility would more than double the size of the previous one, which stood at $938 million, and would have a maturity of 6.5 years, further strengthening Grifols’ financial flexibility and balance sheet.

The new facility coming into effect is conditional upon the completion of the refinancing of the company’s current long-term loan (Term Loan B or TLB), scheduled for 31 May 2026, in line with the plans previously announced by the company. According to the commitments received, the margin applicable to the new credit facility would be reduced from 300 basis points to 200 basis points, with the potential to be reduced further to 125 basis points, subject to the company’s progress towards its deleveraging targets.