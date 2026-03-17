Azkoyen acquires 100% of Primion AG for €2.3 million through German subsidiary

Alphavalue/Divacons | Azkoyen (AZK) reports that on Thursday 12 March, its German subsidiary Primion Technology GmbH signed a sale and purchase agreement whereby it acquired 100% of the share capital of Primion AG, with its registered office at Buchbergstrasse 19, 8856 Tuggen (Switzerland).

Primion AG markets the access control and staff management solutions of Azkoyen’s German subsidiary. The total value of the transaction amounts to 2,072,000 Swiss francs (equivalent to approximately €2,295,844.88) and has been settled in accordance with the standard terms for this type of transaction. The transaction was completed on Monday. The deal forms part of the group’s growth strategy and strengthens its position in its Time & Security business lines in the Swiss market.