US job creation higher than expected after shutdown, but unemployment rises to 4.4%

21st November 2025

Norbolsa | On Thursday, the US employment report for September was published, providing more complex readings for predicting the Fed’s next steps.

On the one hand, we had higher-than-expected job creation figures, with revisions for the previous three months also positive on balance. However, the unemployment rate rose to 4.4% from 4.3% due to increased participation. In addition to the mixed reading of the data, the delay in data due to the shutdown, with the next November report not due to be published until 16 December, further complicates the decision. However, the data has not changed expectations of a rate cut at the December meeting, which remain at 30%.

