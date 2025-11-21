CAF wins €500 million contract in Brazil for maintenance of electric trains on São Paulo rail network for 24 years

Renta 4 | CAF has been awarded a contract for the comprehensive maintenance of 107 electric trains for the São Paulo rail network.

The contract is worth around €500 million and has a duration of 24 years, starting from the beginning of commercial operation, scheduled for July 2026.

Assessment: Positive news from a strategic point of view as it strengthens the company’s leading position in rolling stock maintenance in Brazil.

Positive news from a financial point of view given the size of the contract, although with a greater impact on margins as it is a maintenance contract than on revenues, which are spread over the life of the contract.

Recommendation: OVERWEIGHT (€57.1/share)