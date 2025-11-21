DIA has approximately €200 million in tax savings as catalysts for future

Renta 4 | El Economista newspaper publishes an interview with DIA’s Chief Financial Officer, Guillaume Gras, in which he reviews the current situation and business outlook. Among the main messages, we highlight:

EBITDA margin target of between 7.5% and 8% in 2029, based on three fundamental pillars: increasing sales density, expanding the franchise model, increasing its weight in the store network from around 65% currently to 75% by the end of the EP, which improves staff management and merchandise losses in stores; and transformation of the logistics network, tripling, modernising and streamlining capacity, achieving significant savings in maintenance costs and optimising transport costs.

DIA has around £800 million in tax losses from the restructuring period and asset sales since 2018, representing around £200 million in tax savings for the coming years.

M&A. Although inorganic growth is not contemplated in the 25-29 business plan, it is an option in such a fragmented market where consolidation could occur. Among the required criteria are that it be a healthy business, growing in a sustainable and profitable manner, with a model that fits with DIA’s and with significant synergy potential and limited integration costs.

Argentina. They are leaders in the proximity format and third in terms of market share, with 15%. Eighty-five per cent of the stores have been refurbished and those that do not meet the profitability criteria are in the process of being closed. In addition, it is a business with a very strong own brand and no debt, with net cash of more than €50 million at the end of the last quarter. They expect consumption to recover gradually in 2026 and to return to profitability levels close to 6%.

Assessment: News with no impact on the share price, as it reviews the Company’s current situation and expected future catalysts. We reiterate our OVERWEIGHT recommendation and P.O. of €40.5 per share.