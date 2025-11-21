BBVA presents 2025-2028 targets: cumulative net profit of €48 billion and average ROTE of 22%

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | On Thursday, the financial institution presented its ambitious financial targets for the period 2025-2028. The institution aims to achieve a cumulative attributable net profit of €48 billion, an average ROTE of 22% and a compound annual growth rate of tangible value per share plus dividends of around 15%.

During her participation in JP Morgan’s annual investor conference, Luisa Gómez Bravo, BBVA’s chief financial officer, explained that profitability and value creation are the pillars for achieving these objectives. Gómez Bravo focused on geographical diversification as an essential competitive strength.

‘The group operates in a variety of attractive markets, with low levels of leverage and solid growth potential,’ said the CFO, underscoring the resilience of the bank’s business model.

BBVA shares rose +1.13% on Thursday.

BBVA: Reduce, Target Price €18.5/share.