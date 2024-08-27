Canada replicates US tariffs on Chinese products

Banca March : Canada replicates the US tariffs imposed on China: electric vehicles from the Asian country will be subject to a rate of up to 100%, while steel and aluminium will be subject to 25%. In the first case, they will come into force on 1 October, while for the metals in question they will begin on 15 October.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa has replied, referring to the non-compliance with the rules established by the World Trade Organisation and assuring that China will take the necessary measures.

In 2023, Canada ranked fifth among destinations for Chinese electric vehicles (4%), behind the EU (36.2%), the UK (12.1%), Southeast Asia (8%) and Australia (6.1%). Canada is thus positioning itself in favour of the United States, an economy on which it is highly dependent in its trade exchanges and, specifically, in the automotive sector, its exports to the United States of 1.5 million headlights needed for the production of vehicles stand out.