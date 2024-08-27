Caixabank now has 24 mobile branches

Link | CAIXBANK (CABK) has extended the service it provides with its mobile branches in 1H24 to guarantee financial inclusion to a total of 804 towns and cities, which is 27% more than the number of locations served by the financial institution’s mobile branches in the first six months of last year. CABK thus provides financial coverage with its mobile branches in towns where 340,000 people live, who, whether or not they are customers of the bank, can carry out the most common banking operations, including withdrawing cash, making deposits and paying bills and taxes in towns without a bank branch or with restrictions that limit access to financial services.

In the last year, CABK has added towns in the provinces of León, Palencia and Guadalajara to its routes. At the end of 1H2024 CABK had a total of 24 mobile branches, 18 of which cover an average of more than 53,000 kilometres per month and provide services in thirteen provinces in six autonomous communities: Ávila, Burgos, León, Palencia and Segovia, in Castilla y León; Ciudad Real, Guadalajara and Toledo, in Castilla-La Mancha; Castellón and Valencia, in the Community of Valencia; Granada, in Andalusia, the Community of Madrid and La Rioja.