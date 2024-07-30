Top Stories

Enagás transfers 100% ownership of Tallgrass stake to Blackstone for $1,050 million

TOPICS:
Enagas headquarters

Posted By: The Corner 30th July 2024

Link Securities | In reference to the sale and purchase agreement reached with Blackstone, Enagás (ENG) has announced that yesterday, following the closing of the sale and purchase agreement, it has transferred 100% ownership of its shares in Tallgrass Energy LP to Blackstone.

The price received by Enagás on this date amounts to a total of $1,050 million, with $50 million still to be received, subject to Tallgrass Energy LP obtaining an ongoing administrative authorisation. The sale is part of the asset rotation process announced by the company, whose strategic priorities are security of supply in Spain and Europe and decarbonisation.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.