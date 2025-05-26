Top Stories

Iberdrola founds East-West Digital company to develop AI-based solutions for global sustainability

Posted By: The Corner 26th May 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish utility yesterday announced the official launch of East-West Digital, a new company dedicated to the development and commercialisation of AI-powered digital solutions for sustainability. East-West Digital will leverage innovations developed by Iberdrola Innovation Middle East, a world-leading digital solutions innovation centre developed by Iberdrola at the Qatar Science and Technology Park.

The company will design, industrialise and commercialise AI-based solutions for sustainability with global reach.

Iberdrola Innovation Middle East was established in Qatar in 2018 in the presence of Iberdrola Chairman Ignacio Sánchez Galán and leaders from the Qatar Investment Authority.

