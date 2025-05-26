Top Stories

CAF to invest €50m in French factories over next 5 years to triple capacity in country

26th May 2025

Renta 4 | CAF has announced its intention to invest in France. Specifically, the company will invest €50 million in its factories in France over the next five years with the aim of tripling its capacity in the country. With this investment, CAF will reinforce its presence in the French market through its two plants in Reichshoffen and Bagneres-de-Bigorre.

Assessment: Positive news as it fits within the company’s organic strategy to increase its presence in one of the two most important European markets in terms of rolling stock investments.

We reiterate our OVERWEIGHT recommendation with a P.O. of €57.1/share.

