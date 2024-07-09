Top Stories

Indra to supply Surface Awareness Iniative systems for US Federal Aviation Administration

Indra Tecnocom

Posted By: The Corner

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The Spanish IT services and consulting company will supply Surface Awareness Iniative (SAI) systems for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States, the civil aviation authority that manages the country’s air traffic.

The FAA approved Indra’s SAI solution, called AeroBOSS, which allows the company to provide its technology for surveillance and monitoring of aircraft on the surface, as well as to reduce the risk of runway incursions, which have increased significantly in recent years.

Indra Sistemas: Reduce, Price Target 20.9 eur/share.

