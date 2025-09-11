OECD countries’ year-on-year inflation rate at 4.1% in July, down 1/10 pp from June

Alphavalue / Divacons | The year-on-year inflation rate for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development stood at 4.1% in July, representing a decrease of one tenth of a percentage point compared to June. Since March 2025, inflation in the group has ranged between 4% and 4.2%. According to the think tank, headline inflation rose in ten member countries, while 12 recorded declines, with falls of more than 0.5 percentage points in Mexico, Poland and Turkey. The remaining 16 countries recorded stable or virtually stable inflation.