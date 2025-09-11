ACS moves forward with sale of train business in Australia by hiring services of Macquarie

Link Securities | ACS (ACS) is moving forward with the sale of its train business in Australia, which it operates through UGL, a subsidiary of Cimic, according to the newspaper Expansión.

The Spanish company, which has hired the services of Macquarie to carry out the divestment, has already received non-binding offers for a business that generates revenues of around A$1.9 billion (around €1.067 billion) per year, with a pending portfolio equivalent to nearly four years of production. Industry sources point to Ventia and the railway company Downer as interested parties in the ACS subsidiary.