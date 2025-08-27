Top Stories

US agricultural exports to China fall by over 50% year-on-year in first half of year

Norbolsa | The Chinese ambassador in Washington warned that US protectionism is weakening agricultural cooperation between the two countries and that farmers should not bear the cost of the trade war. In a speech at a soybean industry event, he noted that US agricultural exports to China fell by more than 50% in the first half of 2025, amid cross-tariffs imposed under the Trump administration. He stressed that agriculture, a key area of bilateral cooperation, should not be ‘hijacked by politics,’ as China and the United States are complementary in this sector. His remarks come as Washington hardens its stance, including restrictions on the purchase of agricultural land by countries such as China.

