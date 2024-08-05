Top Stories

US construction spending falls 0.3% month-on-month in June -second consecutive decline- to adjusted rate of $2.148bn

TOPICS:
EEUU construccion

Posted By: The Corner 5th August 2024

Link Securities | US construction spending fell 0.3% on a monthly basis in June to a seasonally adjusted rate of $2.148 billion, following a revised 0.4% decline in the previous month, and against consensus forecasts for a 0.2% improvement. The reading marks the second consecutive month of falling spending, as private consumption contracted 0.3% in the period, driven by a 0.3% drop in the residential segment, specifically in single-family projects (-1.2%) which offset a 0.1% increase in multi-family projects. At the same time, consumption in the non-residential segment fell by 0.1%. Meanwhile, public spending was 0.4% lower. On a year-on-year basis, construction spending increased by 6.2% in June.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.