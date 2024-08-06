Acciona Energy wins 12-year contract for Promina photovoltaic plant, which will be Croatia’s largest

Link Securities | Acciona Energy (ANE) on Monday announced the award of a 12-year “contract for difference” (CfD) with Croatian energy regulator Hrvatski Operator Trzista Energije (HROTE) for the 189MWp Promina photovoltaic plant, currently under development, according to Bolsamania.

According to Acciona Energía, Promina will be built in the province of Sibenik-Knin, in southern Croatia, and will be the country’s largest solar plant when it comes into operation in 2027. It will consist of more than 300,000 photovoltaic modules that will generate 320GWh of clean electricity per year, equivalent to the demand of around 69,000 households, which will prevent the emission of around 140,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The CfD has been allocated through a competitive public auction as part of a support programme launched by the Croatian government and HROTE, and approved by the European Commission (EC), to accelerate the deployment of renewables and contribute to European decarbonisation targets.