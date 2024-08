Renta 4 | Greening Group will build 26.44 MW of self-consumption for the automotive group Seat at its facilities in Catalonia, in what will be one of the largest self-consumption projects in Europe. The estimated investment is €22.54 million.

Assessment: Positive news that underpins the company’s strategy within its new Strategic Plan. We reiterate our Overweight recommendation, with a target price of €8.50/share.