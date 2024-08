Deutsche Bank | Airbus published its July orders and deliveries, with 77 deliveries and 59 gross orders (57 net orders). Deliveries were at a record level for a July month, with only July 2018 equalling the 77 units achieved this month. The 59 gross orders do not yet reflect all MoUs signed at Farnborough.

The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.