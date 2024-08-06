OHLA to launch two consecutive capital increases for total amount of up to €150 million

Link Securities | In connection with a forthcoming share capital increase operation for an effective amount (nominal amount plus share premium) of €100,000,000 by means of cash contributions with recognition of pre-emptive subscription rights, OHLA informs that it has continued to work on the search for investors interested in investing in OHLA’s capital.

In this regard, the company informs that it has reached an agreement of intent, subject to conditions, with the company Excelsior Times, S.L.U. of the businessman Mr. José Elías, member of a consortium of subscribers, for this group of subscribers to participate in the capital increase with an investment of up to €50,000,000.

In addition to the Agreement of Intentions described above, the company has the commitment to support the Capital Increase of up to €25,000,000 from Inmobiliaria Coapa Larca of the Mexican businessman Andrés Holzer and with the commitment of the reference shareholders of the company, Forjar Capital, S.L.U. and Solid Rock Capital, S.L.U. (together the Amodio shareholders), for an amount of up to €26,000,000.

As part of this process, the Board of Directors has agreed to redefine the transaction and to propose to increase the amount of the capital increase to €150,000,000 in effective amount by two capital increases, one of up to €70,000,000 with exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights and one of up to €80,000,000 with pre-emptive subscription rights. The final pricing conditions of these capital increases are still to be defined. In all cases, the financial support of the investors described above is conditional upon OHLA reaching a satisfactory agreement with the company’s reference banks and with the holders of the bonds issued by OHL Operaciones, S.A.U.