US consumer confidence rises to 103.3 versus 101.0 expected and 101.9 previously

Posted By: The Corner 29th August 2024

Bankinter | Consumer Confidence has improved more than expected in August. It has risen to 103.3 versus the 101.0 expected and 101.9 previous (revised from 100.3 points). Both components improve: Expectations to 82.5 from 81.1 (revised from 78.2) and Current Situation to 134.4 from 133.1 (revised from 133.6).

Case-Shiller House Prices barely decelerated in June, highlighting the robustness of the real estate sector: +6.47% year-on-year in June versus +6.50% expected and +6.88% previously (revised from +6.81%). Month-on-month, up +0.42% month-on-month versus +0.30% expected vs +0.39% previously (revised from +0.34%). Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index (July): -19 versus -14 expected vs -17 previously.

Analysis team’s view: Slightly negative data for bonds and stocks. A strong labour market, with Consumer Confidence improving and House Prices rising well above the CPI (July +2.9% year-on-year) with strength, make for long lasting inflationary pressures. Ironically, the only positive for the stock markets in this data is the deterioration of the Manufacturing Index, something negative for the economy and which resurrects the proverb that sometimes what is bad for the economy is not so for the markets. Although everything points to an upcoming rate cut by the Fed, this environment is unfavourable to expect the Fed to cut rates again from September onwards.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.