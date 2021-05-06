The Construction Sector Wants To Attract 200,000 Workers In Temporary Layoffs From The Hospitality Industry

The construction sector has made accessible to the authorities the 50 training centres that the Construction Labour Foundation has all over Spain in order to take advantage of funds from Europe and train 200,000 people for their further incorporation into the sector.

According to the president of the Foundation and of the construction employers’ association, Pedro Fernández Alén, the aim is to take in workers who are currently on temporary lay-offs and who work in the tourism or hotel and catering sectors in order for them to be trained in the new techniques that are already being used in construction. In contrast to the evolution of these two sectors, still heavily affected by the pandemic and with companies in difficulties that could lead these workers to permanent unemployment, the construction sector has already recovered all the employment lost since the outbreak of the health crisis and even surpassed it.

Moreover, in 2008, at the peak of the last major financial crisis, the sector employed around two million people and now around 1.3 million, so that, together with government stimuli aimed at updating and modernising infrastructures, employability in this economic activity has a good chance of continuing to increase.

In this sense, all the action plans included in the recovery programme are related to the construction sector, as it covers several areas that are now booming, such as rehabilitation, circular economy, waste management, home automation, actions in water infrastructures or in renewable energies such as wind or photovoltaic, among others.