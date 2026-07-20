Amper implements reverse split with exchange ratio of 1 new share for every 25 old ones

Reported by the Consejeros Editorial Team

The company has confirmed that its reverse split will take effect today, 20 July, with a swap of 1 new share for every 25 old shares, following the approval of a technical capital reduction. The operation increases the nominal value of each share from €0.05 to €1.25 without altering the share capital. Shareholders holding shares that are not multiples of 25 will receive cash compensation for the remaining fractions.

Following this reduction, the share capital will stand at €113.8 million, divided into 2,276 million shares with a nominal value of €0.05 each. Subsequently, Amper will proceed to consolidate and cancel all existing shares in order to exchange them for new shares at a ratio of one new share for every 25 old shares. This will result in a total of 91.04 million shares with a nominal value of €1.25 per share, without altering the total share capital.

Shareholders whose number of shares is not a multiple of 25 may adjust their position by buying or selling shares; otherwise, Banco Santander will acquire the surplus shares on behalf of the Company, at the closing price on 17 July and at no additional cost to the shareholder.