Von der Leyen backs Iberdrola, Endesa, and Naturgy’s request to extend Almaraz nuclear power plant lifespan

Ursula von der Leyen has endorsed the request made to the Government by the Spanish utilities Iberdrola, Endesa, and Naturgy to extend the operational life of the Almaraz nuclear power plant (Cáceres) until 2030. She reaffirmed this position in her letter to European Union leaders ahead of the summit of presidents held this Thursday in Brussels. In her missive, she stresses the need to “avoid the premature retirement of assets, such as existing nuclear facilities, which can continue to provide reliable, low-cost, and low-emission electricity.”

The Government maintains that it “neither closes nor opens facilities” but rather that it was the companies themselves who, in 2019, chose to prematurely shut down operations at Almaraz—the ownership of which is shared by Iberdrola (53%), Endesa (36%), and Naturgy (11%). At that time, the utilities demanded tax cuts from the Government to improve the attractiveness of the business. According to the current schedule, if no changes are made, the first reactor is slated for closure on November 1, 2027.

For the Government, which appears increasingly inclined to accept the extension, there are three requirements for supporting the plant’s continued operation: ensuring citizen safety, avoiding additional costs for taxpayers, and guaranteeing security of supply.

Von der Leyen has previously described the rejection of nuclear energy in Europe over the last decade as a “strategic mistake.” In recent weeks, Brussels has pivoted to equate the importance of European nuclear development with that of renewables in achieving decarbonization goals and energy independence, even presenting a specific strategy for its development.