Amper invests in specialised defence fund Hyperion to reinforce 2023-2026 Strategic and Transformation Plan

Link Securities | The company announced on Thursday its investment in Hyperion, an investment fund specialising in defence, with which it is reinforcing its Strategic and Transformation Plan 2023-2026, focused on the growth of its Defence, Security and Communications business unit, and on positioning in its key markets, the digital portal Bolsamania.com reported yesterday.

The Hyperion investment fund’s mission is to support the growth of key technology companies in the defence sector in Spain and other allied countries, facilitating their access to capital and strategic opportunities in a global environment marked by increasing defence investment. Its investment strategy, with minority stakes, can provide Amper with a partner to accompany it in the investments planned for the company’s inorganic growth in the defence sector.