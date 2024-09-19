ArcelorMittal rules out Gijón explosion affecting production

Link Securities | The steel multinational ArcelorMittal (MTS) has ruled out that the explosion recorded on Tuesday in the batteries of its factory in Gijón, in which three workers were injured and are hospitalised with a guarded prognosis, will affect its production, according to the newspaper Expansión.

It could, however, happen that some rolling mills such as plate, rail or wire rod, which are fuelled by coke gas, may have some delay or stop in order to recover normal activity with the reactivation of the batteries, as the company explained yesterday in statements to the Efe news agency.