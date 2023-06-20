Barcelona-Lyon AVE service to start on July 13th and Madrid-Marseille on 28th

The president of Renfe, Raúl Blanco, has announced that the high-speed AVE routes in France will start on July 13 with the Barcelona-Lyon connection, to be followed on July 28 by the Madrid-Marseille connection. Tickets for these routes will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday. June21st.

The Barcelona-Lyon connection will stop in Girona, Figueres, Perpignan, Narbonne, Béziers, Montpellier, Nimes and Valence.

The Madrid-Marseille connection will stop in Zaragoza, Tarragona, Barcelona, Girona, Figueres, Perpignan, Narbonne, Béziers, Montpellier, Nimes, Avignon and Aix-en-Provence.

Renfe plans to offer 9,700 seats a week from October 1st at prices ranging from €9 to €29 per journey.

The president of Renfe assures that the next objective is to reach Paris in the summer next year, coinciding with the Olympic Games.