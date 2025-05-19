CNMV admits Inocsa’s takeover bid for 100% of Grupo Catalana Occidente shares to be processed

Link Securities | The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has adopted on 16 May 2025 the resolution to admit for processing the voluntary takeover bid for 100% of the shares of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO), considering that the prospectus and other documents presented, after the complementary documentation registered on 7/05/2025, are in accordance with the provisions of the regulation. The admission of the aforementioned application for processing does not imply any pronouncement on the resolution on the authorisation of the offer, or any of its terms and conditions, which must be produced in accordance with the deadlines and other requirements set out in the regulations.