Dragados (ACS), selected for design and construction of new passenger tunnels at Elephant & Castle Underground Station

Link Securities | ACS (ACS), through its subsidiary Dragados, has increased its presence in Transport for London projects, according to Expansión newspaper.

Transport for London (TfL) has selected the Spanish group’s proposal for the design and construction of new passenger tunnels at Elephant & Castle Underground station. The project involves the excavation of around 135 metres of pedestrian tunnels linking the new station with the platforms and the existing bridge. The investment budget could be in the region of €200 million.